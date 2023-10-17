Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Crackdown starts against polythene ban violators

APP
October 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-In a massive crackdown on encroachers, beggars, and violators of the polythene ban, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Islamabad, Aneel Saeed, visited different areas of the Secretariat Sub-Division. He conducted price checks, inspected the unauthorized use of polythene bags, assessed overall cleanliness, and took action against violators by the law.
Four encroachers were arrested and transferred to the police station, and their goods were seized. Additionally, thirty-six professional beggars were arrested from various areas of Islamabad, as confirmed by an ICT spokesman on Monday.
Assistant Commissioner Saeed also issued a warning regarding the unauthorized use of open spaces and issued instructions for immediate registration with the (MCI / DMA) under the law. He ensured the implementation of dengue SOPs and warned against violations. Moreover, he inspected petrol pumps, bakeries, and cash-and-carry stores for fire-fighting arrangements and issued warnings.
According to the order of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, fogging/fumigation is also underway in various areas of Islamabad, including housing societies, under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat. 
The crackdown aims to ensure a clean and safe environment for the citizens of Islamabad.
