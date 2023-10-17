Daraz, Meezan Bank announce strategic partnership

KARACHI-Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, has entered into a strategic long-term partnership with Meezan Bank, a pioneer in Islamic banking and a powerhouse in the banking industry. This collaboration is designed to promote e–commerce and digital payments among Meezan Bank and Daraz customers. As part of this collaboration, Daraz will be integrating Meezan Bank’s payment gateway to process bank card transactions on its platform, providing a seamless payment experience to customers. Furthermore, Meezan Bank and Daraz will also be launching commercial campaigns to encourage customers to pay using Meezan Bank cards on Daraz, creating awareness about the benefits of digital payments and e–commerce.

With massive customer bases of Meezan Bank and Daraz, this collaboration is well poised to set new benchmarks in e–commerce growth and digital payment adoption in Pakistan. Syed Zeeshan Ali, Director of Digital Payments Daraz, said: “We are proud to start a strategic collaboration with Meezan Bank to promote digital payments. Our comprehensive partnership with Meezan Bank on bank card acquiring and onboarding of new Meezan Bank customers on Daraz will help build customer confidence in digital payments and e-commerce. We look forward to setting new digital payment benchmarks together with Meezan Bank.”