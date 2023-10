LAHORE-DHA Multan has come to Karachi with exceptional investment opportunities. On 13th October, DHA Multan Property Expo was inaugurated at Expo Centre Karachi. Chairman AKD Group Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Olympian & DHA Multan Brand Ambassador Arshad Nadeem, celebrities like Javaid Sheikh, Behroze Sabzwari, Maria Wasti and many other business leaders attended the EXPO. All appreciated DHA Multan’s efforts. A large number of Karachites visited the expo and purchased properties