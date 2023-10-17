Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Drizzle in city brings temperature down

October 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions, as the minimum temperature decreased to 17 degree Celsius. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country, including the city, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over high mountains) is expected in Potohar region and northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Farmers of rain fed areas must complete wheat sowing till Nov 15

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of rain fed areas to complete wheat sowing till November 15. A spokesman for the department said on Monday that in barani area growers should use 40 to 45 kilograms of seed on per acre of land for sowing. He said that wheat growers of rain fed areas should get anti fungal spray done on seeds from the agriculture department prior to sowing. Spokesman said, “Approved wheat varieties are Markaz 19, Urooj 22, Barani 17, Pakistan 13, Fateh Jhang 16, MA 21 and Nashaan 21.”

