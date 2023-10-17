Ecuadorans elect new president to fix ‘destroyed’ country

QUITO-Car horns in Quito blazed in celebration on Sunday as a partial vote count suggested banana empire heir Daniel Noboa, 35, could become the youngest-ever president of violence-riddled Ecuador. Ecuadorans voted for 10 hours Sunday with no reports of violence in a country gripped by a bloody drug war and a rash of political assassinations that cut short the bid of a popular candidate. With 87 percent of votes counted, the electoral authority said Noboa had a lead of 52 percent over his socialist rival, 45-year-old lawyer Luisa Gonzalez.

Some 100,000 police and soldiers were deployed to keep the vote safe and Noboa and Gonzalez cast their votes in bulletproof vests just weeks after a rival was murdered.

Both candidates have vowed to prioritize dealing with the escalating violence. “May we elect the best president because (he or she) will govern a country that is destroyed... to address all these problems such as insecurity,” Indigenous voter Ramiro Duchitanga told AFP in Cuenca in Ecuador’s south. “It is a critical election,” Freddy Escobar, a popular 49-year-old singer, told AFP in a voting line, citing crime as his main worry. “I am voting in fear, not knowing what will happen.” After images on social media showed a person appearing to fill out multiple ballots in favor of Noboa, the head of the National Electoral Commission, Diana Atamaint, promised an “immediate” investigation.

The main concerns of Ecuadorans, according to recent polls, are crime and violence in a country where the murder rate quadrupled in the four years to 2022.

“Today we win,” Noboa shouted as he pumped his fist in the air after voting in the coastal town of Olon, where he lives. Gonzalez also predicted victory as she cast her ballot in the southwest town of Canuto. “My hunch is that Ecuador will win, in other words, Citizen Revolution,” she said, referring to her political party.