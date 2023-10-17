Eight including woman, children injured in blast

KARACHI-At least eight persons including a woman and children were injured in a hand grenade blast in the Bihar Colony area of the megalopolis on Monday.

Injured were identified as Razia age 35 years, Adeel 6 years, Attiqa 8 years, Khairullah 45 years, Zohaib 22 years, Muhammad Faisal 34 years, Ehsan 35 years and Wanj 20 years.

All injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar taking notice of the incident has sought a detailed report from SSP City.