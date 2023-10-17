Farrukh Habib quits PTI, joins IPP after resurfacing on public scene

LAHORE - After being absent from the public scene for several weeks, Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib Monday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), expressing his disappointment with the former prime minister Imran Khan’s policy of inciting party workers to violence for political gains.

He made this public statement in a hurriedly called press conference held at the IPP’s headquarters here in Lahore. Farrukh Habib, who acted as PTI’s spokesperson for many years, criticized the events of May 9, describing them as condemnable and a dark day in the country’s history.

Farrukh Habib’s departure from the PTI marked a notable event following the earlier desertions of Usman Dar and Sadaqat Abbasi, who recently distanced themselves from their leader, Imran Khan. The IPP, established on June 8, is gradually growing in size as several of ex-PM’s loyalists have already joined this newly-formed party.

The absence of IPP Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan was noticeable during the event. IPP sources said that both leaders were not present in Lahore at the time since the press conference had been organized hastily. However, two of the IPP leaders Awn Chaudhry and Noman Langrial were present alongside Farrukh Habib during his presser.

Habib, who was one of the founding members of PTI’s student organization, revealed that he had been away from his home for the past five months. In the last few weeks, he had even lost contact with his family. He expressed deep introspection, wondering whether he had entered politics for this reason, given the circumstances since May 9.

Habib criticized Imran Khan’s stance, stating that PTI’s “war” with state institutions was not a conflict between believers and non-believers, but Imran had pushed the nation to the brink of violence.

During the press conference, Habib pointed out that Imran’s government had been removed through constitutional means through a no-confidence motion supported by the Pakistan Democratic Movement in April of the previous year. However, Imran continued to claim that he was ousted through a US-backed “conspiracy.”, Habib lamented.