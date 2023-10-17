FIRs filed against unapproved housing schemes in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has taken legal action against five illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. This initiative was carried out under the guidance of RDA’s Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa. FIRs have been filed against the owners of these schemes, which were operating without the necessary approval from the RDA.

The illegal housing schemes identified in the action include Khan Builders in Mouza Chauhan, Heaven Deve in Mouza Misriot, Al-Imran Homes in Mouza Sihal on Chakri Road, Cargo Village in Mouza Katarian near the new Islamabad International Airport, and Theme Park View in Mouza Sikho on the Chontra to Chak Beli Khan link road. Before filing FIRs, the RDA had issued notices to these schemes, warning them of the illegal nature of their activities.

The RDA has made it clear that without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RDA, launching housing schemes, apartment projects, or commercial buildings within the controlled area of the RDA is illegal. They have cautioned the public against investing in such illegal housing schemes and have also warned the sponsors to cease marketing their unapproved schemes. They are encouraged to contact the RDA to obtain the necessary approvals, or else they will face legal consequences.

Additionally, the RDA has informed various authorities about these illegal housing schemes, including the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, the District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad, and Commissioner Islamabad. The RDA has expressed concerns about the illegal advertisements of these schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube, and other internet platforms. Some owners and developers falsely claimed to have obtained NOCs from the RDA, which was debunked through video evidence shared on YouTube.

The Director General of RDA has instructed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, as well as any unauthorized construction, commercial activities, booking offices, and encroachments, without any bias or favouritism. This move is aimed at ensuring that all housing and construction activities in the region comply with the law and necessary approvals.