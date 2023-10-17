FJWU organises capacity-building training program  

RAWALPINDI - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has taken a commendable step in promoting academic excellence and fostering a culture of quality assurance by organizing a comprehensive three-day Capacity Building Training Program.

This event, conducted under the aegis of the Higher Education Development Program (HEDP), brought together key stakeholders in the education sector.

Prominent guests at the opening ceremony included Asad Khan, Head/Program Specialist of the Post-secondary Education Reforms Unit (PERU) at HEDP, HEC, and Dr. Arshad Bashir, Consultant Academics at PERU, HEDP, HEC, Islamabad. Both speakers emphasized the significance of the HEDP project’s Component 2, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in affiliated colleges (ACs).

Dr. Saima Hamid, Former Vice Chancellor of FJWU, graced the opening ceremony and highlighted the remarkable progress achieved during her four-year tenure, positioning FJWU as a leading institution in women’s education. She expressed deep appreciation for HEDP, and HEC, in catalyzing the establishment of the QEC-AC unit at FJWU, instrumental in implementing a holistic approach to a culture of academic quality.

The program featured technical sessions led by distinguished professionals in the field, covering topics such as Self-Assessment Report (SAR) preparation, the HEC Revised Policy on Anti-Plagiarism for 2023, Integrating High Impact Teaching Practices in the Classroom, Outcome-Based Education philosophy, and the usage of Turnitin Software, emphasizing the paramount importance of academic integrity in alignment with the HEC Anti-Plagiarism Policy Version 2.

Dr. Huma Ayub, Additional Director of QEC at FJWU, addressed Quality Assurance Practices, the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism, and the Implementation of HEC’s Undergraduate Education Policy for 2023 at FJWU.

The program concluded with a closing ceremony where Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor of FJWU, distributed certificates among the participants. Dr. Huma Ayub expressed her heartfelt gratitude in the closing address, marking the culmination of this enlightening Capacity Building Program.

This training program underscores FJWU’s unwavering commitment to nurturing academic excellence and promoting quality assurance practices within Pakistan’s educational landscape, benefiting both educators and students.

