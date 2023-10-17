Four days Digital Art Festival concludes

LAHORE - The first Four Days Lahore Digital Art Festival concluded, having successfully welcomed a staggering 25,000 plus visitors across its 9 venues. Over the span of four days, art enthusiasts from various walks of life, ranging from children and young artists to families and the general public, experienced the marvels of digital art firsthand. Celebrating the convergence of technology and art, the festival showcased the creative prowess of 74 artists from 14 nations, amplifying the universality of the art form. Its ripple effect was felt online as well, with a commendable 1.5 million interactions. The audience, especially the younger attendees, was particularly enchanted by the interactive digital installations. Amara, a university student, recounted her experience at Aangun, “We saw a work of a German Artist, Anton. When we touched metal balls, they drew energy from us to produce music and made great artworks on the screen. It was really good experience”. Reflecting on the festival’s success, curator Najam Ul Assar commented, “It’s heartening to see the enthusiastic response from both the local community and international artists. We are optimistic about the festival becoming a cornerstone for Lahore’s arts sector in the years to come.” The festival’s impact has spurred interest from numerous quarters. Four renowned universities, both public and private, from Lahore have expressed keenness to host the forthcoming edition. Additionally, the Punjab Arts Council has shown interest in expanding this cultural fiesta to other regions of the Punjab province, leveraging its existing infrastructure.