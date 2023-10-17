Gold rate decreases by Rs1,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,900 and was sold at Rs200,100 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs202,000 the previ­ous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,629 to Rs171,553 from Rs173,182 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs157,257 from Rs158,750, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained constant at Rs.2,500 and Rs.2,143.34 respec­tively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,923 from $1,938, the Associa­tion reported.