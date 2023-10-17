Graana.com signs MoU with JS Builders to introduce luxury residential project in Lahore

LAHORE-Graana.com has signed MoU with JS Builders where the company offered exclusive marketing rights to Graana.com and exclusive sales rights to Agency21 International for The Avenair – Luxury Residential Apartment Project located on MM Alam Road, Downtown Gulberg Lahore.

The signing ceremony was held at Graana regional office in Lahore and attended by Director Sales Central Graana.com Muhammad Hasan, Regional Head Central Agency21 Muzafar Majeed and Regional Manager Central Graana.com Salman Arshad.

Senior management from JS Builders, its CEO Hashaam Hassan Manj was also present in the signing ceremony. On this special occasion, he said, “JS Builders is committed to excellence and this idea of excellence is reinforced by the beautifully designed and superbly located new project, The Avenair. To revolutionize modern living in Pakistan, the company has acquired ample land to build Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, and Hotels for international chains on the MM Alam Road.”

Group Director Farhan Javed sent a special message, “Today marks an important milestone for Graana.com where it is excited to collaborate with JS Builders to bring about a positive change in the real estate sector of Pakistan.” Group Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer said, “Our partnership with JS Builders serves as a proof to our shared values of integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are confident that this endeavor will not only redefine luxury living in Lahore but also further strengthen our position as a leader in the Real Estate sector.”