HEC explores financial inclusion with WBAF

ISLAMABAD-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan recently convened a significant meeting with the Executive Chairman of the World Business Angel Forum (WBAF), Mr. Babarys Altuntas, to explore promising opportunities for students and faculty through the WBAF Financial Inclusion Programme.

Chaired by Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, the meeting was attended by Vice Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors of prominent public sector universities, including MNS University of Agriculture Multan, National Textile University Faisalabad, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, National University of Modern Languages Islamabad, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, DOW University of Health Sciences Karachi, and National University of Science & Technology Islamabad. Key figures from the entrepreneurial ecosystem were also present, including CEO IGNITE, Mr Asim Hussain, Director General R&I HEC Hazrat Bilal, Director R&I HEC Ms. Noshaba Awais, and representatives of universities’ Business Incubation Centres.

This meeting marked a significant development in the collaboration established between HEC and WBAF in March 2023, which aimed at facilitating access to finance for startups and job creation in the global economy. WBAF is an international organization with a mission to enhance access to finance for startups globally.

Through this collaboration, the focus is on empowering entrepreneurs, startups, students, and faculty members of Pakistani universities by connecting them with global investors and providing them with valuable knowledge and resources. Under the Financial Inclusion Programme, WBAF offers angel investment courses for students, accredits entrepreneurship clubs, supports incubation centres, and provides access to the Financial Inclusion Center for students and faculty.

Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, expressed the HEC’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with international partners to open new avenues and opportunities for students and faculty. He highlighted that the HEC is dedicated to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan, enabling startups to contribute to wealth creation and job opportunities.

Ms. Noshaba Awais explained the HEC-WBAF collaboration and the Financial Inclusion Programme. Notably, 15 universities have already consented to participate in the program. This initiative is divided into two phases: Phase I includes providing students and faculty access to the Financial Inclusion Centre, while Phase II entails angel investor courses for Business Incubation Centers, academic support, assessment of BICs, and the formation of the university Business Angels Network.

Mr. Babarys Altuntas emphasized that WBAF is an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, collaborating on a global scale to bolster the economic development of the world. He elaborated on the Financial Inclusion Programme, emphasizing the importance of angel investment for boosting economies worldwide.

The Vice Chancellors who attended the meeting acknowledged the need for joint efforts to elevate Pakistan’s economy through entrepreneurship development and incubation opportunities for promising startups. The collaboration between HEC and WBAF holds great promise for students and faculty, positioning them for success in the global startup ecosystem.