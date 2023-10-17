Tuesday, October 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hesco claims recovery of Rs42.6m from power thieves

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed that over Rs42.6 million have been recovered in penalties imposed on the electricity thieves since the crackdown began on September 7.
The company’s spokesperson Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that Rs177.9 million fines had been imposed against the power theft so far with around 4.34 million units calculated to have been stolen.
He added that some 3,090 illegal connections had been detected over the last 39 days including 2,791 domestic, 179 commercial, 77 agricultural and 43 industrial. According to him, some 1,680 letters had been submitted to various police stations for the registration of FIRs against the theft while 448 FIRs had been lodged. He claimed that the police had arrested 51 persons who were involved in the theft of electricity

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1697440133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023