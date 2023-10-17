Investors seek NOC simplification for CDA plots auction

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to prioritize infrastructure development before the auction of plots, aiming to better accommodate potential investors.

Faisal Naeem Baig, Director General of Building and housing Control at the CDA, and his team paid a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to provide the business community with a presentation on the upcoming CDA plot auction, scheduled for October 17-20, 2023, at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad. The auction will encompass a variety of plots, including commercial, industrial, hotel, hospital, school, petrol pump, class three shopping centre, farmhouses, and residential plots. The CDA delegation included Zafar Iqbal, Director General of Planning; Arshad Chohan, Deputy Director General of Planning; Asad Abbas, Director EM-II; Javed Feroz, Director BC City; and Ejaz Sheikh, Director of Urban Planning.

Faad Waheed, Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that CDA should ensure the complete development of essential infrastructure and the provision of all necessary services before the auction of plots. He pointed out that, in many instances, investors have made significant capital investments in the purchase of commercial plots from the CDA, only to suffer due to the absence of basic infrastructure and essential services. He stressed the importance of CDA providing a one-stop facility for investors to streamline the post-auction process. He also suggested that CDA should allocate the revenue generated from the auction of plots to the development of markets and industrial areas to promote business activities. Furthermore, he highlighted the issues investors face in obtaining Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) NOCs for the construction of auctioned plots, urging CDA to facilitate this process. He also stressed the need for CDA to collaborate with stakeholders in finalizing building bylaws, as unilateral decisions in this regard often lead to problems for investors.

Faisal Naeem Baig, Director General of Building & Housing Control at the CDA, provided a comprehensive briefing to the business community about the upcoming plot auction scheduled from October 17-20, 2023, assuring that concerns raised by the business community would be addressed. He emphasized that the auction of plots represents a significant source of revenue for the CDA and pledged that a proportionate amount of the auction proceeds would be reinvested in the development of the relevant areas. He also highlighted the CDA’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure to support the business community and announced plans to establish a one-stop facility for successful bidders in post-auction activities.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President of ICCI, emphasized the timely issuance of completion certificates for commercial buildings, as delays result in losses for investors. He also called for improvements in the efficiency of the Estate Department to reduce waiting times for investors.

Several other prominent figures, including Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Shaukat Masud, Sardar Tahir, Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan, Mussarat Ejaz, Rizwan Cheenah, and Khalid Chaudhry, also shared their insights and proposals for enhancing pre-auction and post-auction activities at CDA to better serve the interests of investors.