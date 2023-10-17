Israel-Gaza inflames tensions on US college campuses

NEW YORK-A debate over the war between Israel and Hamas is raging on US college campuses. In a social media age that demands people pick a side on divisive issues, is there still space for young Americans to talk to each other? Hundreds of students gathered on the main quad at Columbia University in New York City last week to engage in duelling protests in support of Israel and the Palestinian people - and to condemn the loss of life.

Pro-Israel protesters, most of whom were Jewish, draped themselves in white and blue Israeli flags. For much of the event, they remained silent, letting signs with photos of the victims of Hamas’ deadly attack speak for them. Across the square, students who supported the Palestinians waved signs declaring “Free Palestine” and “End the Occupation”. A female student from Gaza spoke of her mother, trapped by an Israeli blockade.