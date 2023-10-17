Italian artist Stefano Fake captivates art enthusiasts with latest masterpieces

ISLAMABAD- Italian artist and video designer Stefano Fake, renowned for his pioneering work in Immersive Art, yesterday captivated art enthusiasts with his latest masterpieces, Stefano Fake, who founded the award-winning studio, The Fake Factory, in Florence in 2001, has become a global icon in the world of new media art. His unique creations blend video projections, films, photographs, sculptures, paintings, computer graphics, and interactive technologies to immerse viewers within his artwork. Over the years, he has attracted millions of global viewers to his immersive art installations, making him one of the world’s leading exponents of this genre. As Director at The Fake Factory, Stefano Fake explained: “Through video projections, light can recreate a world along with music and storytelling which bring the visitor closer to an experience they would have at the movies or in an immersive theatre compared to a traditional exhibition.” Stefano Fake’s innovative approach to art has earned him international acclaim and recognition, and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression is evident in each of his immersive installations. Stefano Fake’s impressive contributions to the art world don’t end with his solo work. Since 2019, he has served as the creator and artistic director of the Farnesina Digital Art Experience project, which promotes the work of more than 25 Italian digital art studios specializing in videomapping and immersive art. This endeavor has further solidified his reputation as a pioneer in digital and immersive art. Speaking on the occasion, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese said Italy’s artists had made the country proud worldwide. He said Stefano Fake was globally known for his innovation. He said Italy was interested to promote people-to-people contacts between the two countries. The envoy said the Italian embassy will promote cultural ties with Pakistan in the years to come.