Karachi team announced for National Men’s Basketball 

LAHORE - The Karachi team lineup has been officially announced for the upcoming National Men’s Basketball Inter-Di­vision (A) Grade Champion­ship, scheduled to take place in Islamabad from October 21 to 25. This championship is being organized under the patronage of the Pakistan Basketball Federation and the Federal Basketball As­sociation. Ghulam Moham­mad Khan, KBBA President, revealed the selection of 14 players and one official from a pool of 25 athletes, who underwent a comprehen­sive 12-day training camp. The selection committee, in consultation with GM Khan, made the final choices.