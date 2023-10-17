Karachi team announced for National Men’s Basketball 

LAHORE - The Karachi team lineup has been officially announced for the upcoming National Men’s Basketball Inter-Division (A) Grade Championship, scheduled to take place in Islamabad from October 21 to 25. This championship is being organized under the patronage of the Pakistan Basketball Federation and the Federal Basketball Association. Ghulam Mohammad Khan, KBBA President, revealed the selection of 14 players and one official from a pool of 25 athletes, who underwent a comprehensive 12-day training camp. The selection committee, in consultation with GM Khan, made the final choices.