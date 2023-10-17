KP minister holds talks with NEPRA chief

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Tribal Districts Affairs, Dr Aamir Abdullah held a meeting with Waseem Mukhtar, Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Executive Officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, Gul Hasan Bhutto, Advisor to NEPRA, and Aamir Marwat, Head of the Department of KPEZDMC.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister and NEPRA chairman discussed matters related to the issuance of electricity transmission license for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Rashakai in the province and other issues concerning the industrial zone and NEPRA. Both parties sought cooperation in addressing these issues.

Dr Aamir Abdullah expressed his belief that the establishment of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone under CPE C will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Rashakai Economic Zone represents a significant Pakistan-China cooperation project, expected to bring economic prosperity and an industrial revolution to the province.

The minister urged NEPRA to expedite the issuance of a power distribution license for the special economic zone and to resolve the issue of electricity charging charges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as quickly as possible. Chairman NEPRA expressed his consent to both matters and assured full support from NEPRA in this regard.

It is noteworthy that during his visit to the SEZ Rashakai, the minister was briefed on the electricity transmission license issue in the zone and other outstanding matters related to NEPRA. Subsequently, he held a meeting with NEPRA Chairman to address and clarify these issues.