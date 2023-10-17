Tuesday, October 17, 2023
LB reps hold rallly for rights in Khyber

Ahmad Nabi
October 17, 2023
KHYBER   -   The members of local councils held a protest demonstration at Babe-e-Khyber against the provincial government for not providing funds and other incentives to them.

Score of members of local bodies from the across Khyber including chairman and general councillors from village and neighbourhood councils took part in the demonstration. The marchers were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. 

The participants marched from Bab-e-Khyber to Jamrud Press Club while chanting slogans for their rights.

Addressing the gathering, speakers said that they were elected in December last year but the provincial government was using delaying tactics to provide them funds and powers. They said the provincial government should fulfil its promise and release development funds to the councillors.

Awareness session against plastic pollution held

Ahmad Nabi

