Lesco detects 316 power pilfering connections

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 316 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 39th day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 313 electricity thieves, out of which 151 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 28 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 39th consecutive day (Oct. 16) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 03 industrial, 07 commercial, 03 agricultural and 303 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 507,027 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 22.339 million. He explained that LESCO charged Rs 0.7 million as detection bill against 10,500 unit to an electricity pilferer in Shahdara area; Rs 325,800 fine in the form of detection bill against 4,025 to another customer stealing electricity on Satto Katla area of Lahore; Rs 300,000 detection bill against 5,000 units to a power thief in Mandi Usman Wala area of Kasur; and Rs 236,000 as detection bill against 5,781 units to an electricity thief in Saddar area of Kasur. During the 39 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 18,111 power connections and submitted 17,952 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 16,733 FIRs have been registered, while 5,785 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 37,245,060 detection units worth Rs 1,668,732,044 to all the power pilferers.