Minister says govt trying to change things in health sector

KARACHI- Sindh Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz has said that they were trying to change things in the health sector during a short period of time. He said that they were working on ‘Insurance’ and he also discussed it when he visited Turkiye. While addressing the inauguration ceremony of an Operation Theatre (Operating Room) renovated and equipped by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), also attended by Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci, Caretaker Minister Dr Saad Niaz said, “Operation Theatre is a good addition to NICH.”