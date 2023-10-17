Naqvi orders reduction in commodity prices, transport fares

Lahore - Acting upon the special directives of Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a decision has been made to promptly pass on the benefits of significant reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people of Punjab.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday, a deadline of 48 hours was set for implementing price reductions. Additionally, the task of reducing transport fares by 10 percent was assigned, aligning them proportionally with the lowered petroleum prices.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi instructed the Provincial Transport Minister and Transport Secretary to urgently engage with transporters. Similarly, the Provincial Minister for Industry and Agriculture, SM Tanvir was entrusted with liaising with ghee, flour and other relevant associations.

Furthermore, agriculture secretary, commissioners, and deputy commissioners were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing reductions in the prices of essential commodities. Chief Secretary will conduct regular meetings with Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to assess the progress of price reduction measures.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to Price Control Magistrates and Price Control Committees, urging them to actively contribute to providing relief to the public. He emphasised the necessity of a relentless crackdown on hoarders, ensuring that the benefits of the reduced petroleum prices are equitably distributed among the populace.

It was underscored that the historic relief extended by the government through the reduction of petroleum prices must directly benefit the public, extending beyond just prices of petroleum products. The entire team should work diligently round the clock to alleviate the burden on the people.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretaries of various departments, including Law, Industry, Food, Livestock, Agriculture and Finance attended the meeting. Commissioner Lahore Division, Chairman of Punjab Price Control, MD Utility Stores Corporation, and officers concerned were also present.

Additionally, all Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.

Naqvi reviews progress of Band Road controlled access corridor project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted inspection of the ongoing Controlled Access Corridor project on Band Road.

He meticulously assessed the progress of this significant endeavour, spanning from Niazi Chowk to Babu Sabu. He underscored the importance of ensuring smooth traffic flow on the closed road throughout the construction phase. He emphasised that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) should personally oversee operations and recommended deploying additional traffic wardens.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered the relocation of street lights and poles from the closed roads. He further directed that the poles be removed and re-purposed elsewhere. The Chief Minister set forth a clear directive for the timely completion of the controlled access corridor project. He highlighted that this project would grant immediate motorway access from any corner of Lahore upon its completion.

The Controlled Access Corridor is poised to yield substantial savings, both in terms of time and fuel, benefiting the economy significantly. The Chief Minister received a comprehensive briefing, underscoring the round-the-clock efforts being made to complete the 7.3km long controlled access corridor within four months. The project encompasses two packages, with Package One spanning 3.65km from Niazi to Sagian Interchange, and Package Two covering an equivalent distance from Sagian to Babu Sabu Interchange.

Commissioner Lahore Division and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa along with the Chief Engineer LDA and the contractor provided detailed updates to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi regarding the project’s progress. The event was attended by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chairman Planning and Development Board Iftikhar Sahu, CTO, and various other officials.