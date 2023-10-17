Oman army commander calls on Gen Munir

ISLAMABAD - Commander Royal Army of Oman Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, according to an official press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in its fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, the statement of the media wing of Armed Forces said. Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, Commander Royal Army of Oman laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of the Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.