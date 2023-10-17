Pakistan aim to make history in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

LAHORE - Pakistan is on the brink of a historic moment in the world of football as they prepare to face Cambodia in the home-leg (second round) match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad to­day (Tuesday).

Following a goalless draw in the first leg, both teams had to adjust their training plans due to rainy conditions. Nevertheless, they are now poised to compete in a crucial match, as Pakistan is hosting an international event for the first time in eight years, with the support of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Historically, Pakistan’s na­tional football team has faced numerous challenges in World Cup qualifiers. Since its debut in World Cup qualifying in 1990, the team has yet to secure a vic­tory, managing only three draws out of 32 games while scoring 10 goals and conceding 124.

The recent addition of English coach Stephen Constantine to the coaching staff, along with the presence of seven overseas players in the squad, has boost­ed Pakistan’s hopes for success. These foreign-based players will be integral to the lineup against Cambodia, a team skill­fully guided by Argentine coach Felix Agustin Dalmas.

Coach Felix Agustin Dalmas ex­pressed his gratitude to the peo­ple of Pakistan and the organiz­ers for their warm welcome. “The sports facilities here are very impressive. The first leg match in Cambodia was a tough contest, and Pakistan, with the home ad­vantage and a supportive audi­ence, is the favorite to win this crucial encounter,” he said.

Dalmas continued, “Com­paring the current Pakistani team to the one we faced in the 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifi­ers, it’s evident that they have improved their playing stan­dards, especially with the in­clusion of dual-national play­ers, making the squad stronger and more competitive.”

Pakistan’s head coach, Ste­phen Constantine, expressed optimism about his team’s pros­pects in the home-leg match of the FIFA Qualifiers. “We have high hopes that our players will deliver their best performance in this match. This international event in Islamabad is a signifi­cant milestone after eight years, and our primary focus is secur­ing a victory against our Cam­bodian counterparts,” he stated.

Constantine further said: “For the betterment of football in Pakistan, we believe it’s es­sential to establish a professional football league. Without a professional league, the future of football in the country re­mains uncertain.”

Addressing con­cerns about other nations’ progress in football, the Pakistan football coach ac­knowledged India’s improve­ments, partly due to the pres­ence of professional and other football leagues. “Unlike India, Pakistan Football Federation has allowed dual nationals to join the team. However, FIFA’s decision regarding Otis Khan’s citizenship is pending, and his inclusion in the team is contin­gent on that decision.”

Addressing a press confer­ence, PFF NC member Mu­hammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar expressed his deep apprecia­tion for the efforts put forth by various entities that have con­tributed to the preparation of Jinnah Stadium for the momen­tous FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Khokhar specifically credited the Pakistan Sports Board Di­rector General, Shoaib Khoso, as well as PSB official Nasrullah Rana and their dedicated team for their tireless work in ensur­ing the stadium’s readiness.

He went on to extend grati­tude to the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), emphasizing the collab­orative efforts of all stakehold­ers. He acknowledged that this collective support has enabled Pakistan to break an eight-year hiatus and host an international football event, setting the stage for a historic moment. “I hope our boys will deliver and strive to make our nation proud,” Khokhar concluded.