Pakistan needs indigenous knowledge-based, local solutions for enhanced climate resilience: Speakers

KARACHI-The speakers on Monday at a panel discussion on climate action urged the government and departments concerned to join hands for collating and collaborating indigenous knowledge-based solutions for enhanced resilience of the country against adverse impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute convened a panel discussion titled Climate Action Panel discussion at the launch of Four Thematic Policy Position Papers with members of the academia, civil society, journalists and business community. Opening the panel discussion, Deputy Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Shafqat Munir Ahmad briefed the participants on the Four Thematic Policy Papers discussing the country’s position on climate finance, institutional capacities for climate action, policy frameworks and the Loss and Damage that had been created at the global to provide a platform for reparations to the most impacted countries through climate catastrophes.

Dr Shafqat Munir said the crisis of climate change had no boundaries and it impacted all the nations without any distinction. However, the country was lagging in terms effective implementation of its convincing policy instruments established to cope with the climate disasters. He underlined that the country had separate ministries of subjects that were equally impacted due to climate change and demanded an intricate and integrated approach. “We need to align and develop coherence in existing system and ministries to address climate change. The country will also have to maintain technical climate human resource expert on the subject,” he added. He also pointed out that amid growing vulnerability of the country due to climate change it was needed to revise the national disaster risk reduction (DRR) policy to set targets and key areas like risk understanding, governance, financing and overall framework for collaboration. Former VP FPCCI, Member Board of Governors SDPI, Eng MA Jabbar felicitated the institute for successfully compiling the policy papers. He mentioned that the increase in migration towards urban centres was burdening the existing capacities of those cities leading to economic impact driving climate and financial crisis.

Climate change affecting tools in the country, he said, were the power generation plants that had the capacity of 41,000 megawatts (MW), whereas India got 413,000 megawatts plant installed the other day. He compared the India and Pakistan coal to energy potential and mentioned that Pakistan had $183 billion coal reserves which was one of the highest in the world. “But India was mining 1.2 billion tonnes of coal a year. It is producing 78 percent energy in terms of units and 60 percent in terms of installation from coal fired power plants. India has developed its capacity to come out of poverty to make cheaper energy from coal back from the times when there was no limitation on coal globally. The UN secretary general had demanded India to stop producing energy from coal but it added 6,000 MW more coal energy projects in its system,” he added. He suggested that if the country’s public sector collates the recommendations from the civil society and think tanks for guiding its endeavours then its future is not bleak but rather promising.