Pakistan U19 take commanding position in four-day match against Sri Lanka U19 

KARACHI - Pakistan U19 seized control of the proceedings on day two of the four-day match against Sri Lanka U19 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

At stumps, Sri Lanka U19 found themselves at 155-6, trailing behind Pakistan U19’s first-innings total of 433-9 de­clared. Pakistan U19 began the day’s play at 319 for one in 90 overs. Over the course of the day, the hosts added 114 more runs while losing eight wickets. Captain Saad Baig declared the innings after tak­ing their total to 433, achieved in 121.3 overs.

Leading the charge for Paki­stan, Shahzaib Khan emerged as the top scorer with an impres­sive 161 runs from 276 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and one six. His opening partner, Azan Awais, also made a sig­nificant contribution, amass­ing 104 runs from 221 balls, including seven boundaries. Saad Baig himself played a solid innings, notching 68 runs from 70 balls with the aid of six boundaries and one six. Sri Lanka’s MalshaTharu­pathi claimed three wickets, while Vihas Thewmika and Ruvishan Perera secured two wickets each.

In response, the Sri Lankan visitors posted 155 runs in 56 overs, with six wickets fall­ing during the process. Pull­indu Perera was the standout performer, finishing with an unbeaten half-century (53 not out from 71 balls, includ­ing eight boundaries). Skipper Sineth Jayawardene made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 38 runs in 45 balls and striking seven boundaries. Among the Pakistani bowlers, Aimal Khan was the most effec­tive, claiming two wickets. As the match moves to the third day, Sri Lanka U19 trails by 278 runs in this solitary four-day contest against Pakistan U19.