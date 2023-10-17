PDMA working on winter contingency plan

Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), under the guidance of the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is actively working on its winter Contingency Plan for the year 2023-24.

In an essential pre-winter planning and orientation meeting, Inayatullah, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presided over the gathering of Additional Deputy Commissioners Relief & HR. Secretary Relief emphasised, “This comprehensive contingency plan aims to mitigate potential losses resulting from winter-related natural hazards, including extreme low temperatures, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and seismic activity in the mountainous north and west.”

Inayatullah praised the dedication and pivotal role played by the district administration during rescue operations and the relief and rehabilitation phases during times of crisis.

He also highlighted the essential role of Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Relief and HR as the “eyes and ears” on the ground, responsible for monitoring and reporting on disaster situations.

He also stressed the importance of understanding and adapting to prevailing climatic conditions, acknowledging their impact on disaster preparedness and response.

Secretary Relief emphasised the significance of proactive planning to mitigate the effects of disasters, reinforcing that preparedness is crucial in reducing potential damage.

He emphasised the need for a robust pre-planning and coordination mechanism to ensure that all stakeholders work seamlessly together during emergencies. He also stressed the importance of tourist preparedness, ensuring that the local tourist industry is adequately prepared to deal with potential disasters while prioritising the safety of tourists.

DG PDMA, Janat Gul, outlined the Winter Contingency Plan’s approach, which stratifies districts based on vulnerability and risk assessments, ranging from very high to low vulnerability levels.

Each distinct weather pattern will have its tailored contingencies. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s unique geography, topography, and natural resources make it susceptible to various climate-related challenges throughout the year, be it in summer or winter.

Comprehensive data collection tools were developed and shared with stakeholders. These tools encompass information related to district/sector-specific hazards, vulnerability profiles, hazard impacts, damage assessments, compensation details, resource mapping, needs assessments, and coordination efforts.