People urged to play role in smog control

SIALKOT - Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat has said that every member of society has to play their role in eliminating smog and citizens should become environment- friendly.

He said that photos of factors that cause smog from factories, brick kilns, vehicles, garbage heaps and crop residue should be sent by using “GPS Map Camera Apps” and WhatsApp on 03210980980 or inform the District Control Room on 0529250011 and prove to be an eco-friendly citizen by making the “Minimize Smog” campaign a success.

He expressed these views while addressing an anti-smog seminar at the general bus stand, Sialkot.

Traffic police officials, local environment authorities, public transport owners and drivers were also present on the occasion. The secretary said that owners and drivers should use quality diesel in their vehicles, change the engine oil and filter on time, keep the tires full of air and get the vehicles repaired immediately if they emit smoke.