The cuts in petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices are a blow of fresh air for middle and lower-middle-class consumers, as well as the transport sector. This reduction follows the previous cuts at the start of the month and is a big relief for everyone. Owing to price reduction in the international market and rupee appreciation, the caretaker government has announced a decrease in prices. It is expected that this reduction will lead to stabilise and lower the massive hit that all commodities took after petroleum products touched the record-high – above 300 per litre mark.

As the public welcomes this decision, it is also important to note that the petroleum levy on HSD has been increased to a record high. To meet the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the additional levy is one of the tough choices that the country cannot do without. So while we all take a deep breath of relief, we must know that the ultimate goal is to seek long-term self-dependency and find alternatives. Our dependency on imported fuel makes it difficult for us to manage and stabilise prices on our own.

The government must also ensure that the benefits of this relief reach the people who deserve it the most. Middle and lower-middle-income segments of society have suffered a lot due to the rising inflation graph in the previous few months. Now that there are petroleum price cuts, the government must regulate and keep a check on the prices of other commodities. Business owners and sellers must be coerced to earn only a rightful profit and lower the prices of everyday commodities accordingly.

It is difficult to say if the economic crunch has passed or not. There is no guarantee that fuel prices will remain unchanged in the coming months. But we can buy more guarantees by prioritising long-term energy sustainability and efficient consumer practices. In the short term, the goal is to keep the prices stable. In the long term, however, the answer lies in alternate energy solutions. The government must align these goals accordingly.