Tuesday, October 17, 2023
PFB chief lauds IOC to include baseball in 2028 Olympics 

STAFF REPORT
October 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Federation Base­ball and Vice President of the Baseball Federation of Asian, has warmly welcomed the In­ternational Olympic Commit­tee’s (IOC) decision to include baseball in the 2028 Olympic Games. The Pakistan baseball team was unable to participate in the recent Asian Games held in Huangzhou, China, which resulted in them losing their 5th position in Asia. This ab­sence allowed the Philippines to accumulate 129 points. To regain their standing, Pakistan now needs to secure victory in 55 international matches. It’s worth mentioning that each match victory earns them 2 points, but various champion­ships offer higher points, in­cluding the Olympics Games, Asian Games, Asian Champion­ship, West Asia Cup, and South Asian Games. Fakhar also em­phasized that Pakistan baseball faces the challenge of partici­pating in international compe­titions due to limited funds. He underscored the importance of improving their position to se­cure continued support. 

STAFF REPORT

Sports

