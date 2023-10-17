PFB chief lauds IOC to include baseball in 2028 Olympics 

LAHORE- Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Federation Baseball and Vice President of the Baseball Federation of Asian, has warmly welcomed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to include baseball in the 2028 Olympic Games. The Pakistan baseball team was unable to participate in the recent Asian Games held in Huangzhou, China, which resulted in them losing their 5th position in Asia. This absence allowed the Philippines to accumulate 129 points. To regain their standing, Pakistan now needs to secure victory in 55 international matches. It’s worth mentioning that each match victory earns them 2 points, but various championships offer higher points, including the Olympics Games, Asian Games, Asian Championship, West Asia Cup, and South Asian Games. Fakhar also emphasized that Pakistan baseball faces the challenge of participating in international competitions due to limited funds. He underscored the importance of improving their position to secure continued support.