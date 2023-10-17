Police apprehend 38 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police conducted successful operations in the last 24 hours, apprehending 38 outlaws, and recovering drugs, weapons, and ammunition. This crackdown was initiated under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, aimed at eliminating criminal elements and ensuring the city’s safety.

Several arrests were made across different police teams. Faiz Ur Rehman was arrested with 140 grams of heroin by the Margalla police. The Golra police arrested Ehtisham and seized a 30-bore pistol. Tarnol police apprehended Qasir Abbas and Ajmal Khan with 850 grams of heroin. The Sangjani police arrested Arif with 195 grams of heroin, while the Khanna police team arrested Amir Khan and Ehtisham with two 30-bore pistols. Koral police arrested Sohail Shahzad and Faizan with 320 grams of hashish and 300 grams of heroin. Imran Qasim was arrested for illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Kirpa police arrested Tahir with 510 grams of heroin, and the Lohi Bher police arrested Usman Hanif with 619 grams of heroin. The Nilore police arrested Waqas Hussain with a 30-bore pistol.

Simultaneously, 19 professional beggars were arrested in a targeted operation against this nuisance. Cases have been registered against all the apprehended individuals, and investigations are ongoing. Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stressed the importance of intensifying the crackdown against criminal elements, emphasizing that the safety and security of citizens are of utmost importance, with zero tolerance for any negligence in this regard.

In addition, the Koral police team apprehended a member of a snatcher gang and a proclaimed offender involved in numerous snatching and theft incidents. They recovered stolen mobile phones. Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed senior officials to ensure the safety of lives and property and continue the effective crackdown against criminals.

Furthermore, four Category-A absconders, involved in heinous crimes, were also arrested in separate operations. Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to eradicate crime and ensure the safety of citizens, promising a strong response to those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities. Safety for the lives and property of the citizens remains their top priority.