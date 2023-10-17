Polish right-wing ruling party to lose majority: Exit Polls

WARSAW-The right-wing populist Law and Justice party is on course to win most seats in Poland’s general election, exit polls suggest, but is unlikely to secure a third term in office.

Pollsters Ipsos suggest the party, known as PiS, has 36.1% of the vote and the centrist opposition is on 31%. If the exit polls are correct, then Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition has a better chance of forming a coalition.

He is aiming to end eight years of PiS rule under leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. With 80.27% of votes counted, the National Electoral Commission says Law and Justice has 36.27% of the vote. Civic Coalition is on 29.41% while the Third Way has 14.45%. The final result is expected on Tuesday evening, the commission head said earlier. Speaking about the exit polls, PiS leader Kaczynski dmitted he did not know if the party’s “success will be able to be turned into another term in power”. Initial results gave PiS the lead, but they reflected small towns and the countryside which are party strongholds. Two more Ipsos exit polls published on Monday suggested PiS would be unable to form a coalition.

“Poland won, democracy has won,” Mr Tusk, 66, told a large crowd of jubilant supporters in what felt like a victory rally in Warsaw. “This is the end of the bad times, this is the end of the PiS government.” There were roars as the Ipsos poll flashed up on the screen and Mr Tusk appeared to loud cheers and chants of his name.

Supporters appeared stunned, and election officials said later that turnout was probably 72.9%, the highest since the fall of communism in 1989.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe - which monitors elections to check they are free and fair - said candidates in the election had been able to campaign freely - but biased coverage by the state media and misuse of public funds had given a “clear advantage” to the governing PiS. “We noted the erosion of checks and balances to gain further control over state institutions by the governing party, including the courts and the public media,” they said in a statement. Polls closed at 21:00 local time on Sunday, but there were still queues of voters reported well into the night in Warsaw and Krakow, and into the early hours in Wroclaw.