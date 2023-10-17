The political atmosphere of the country is tense due to inter­nal quarrels between political parties. There is no clear econom­ic policy, giving rise to inflation, and the common man is suffering from unemployment and financial problems.

The price of edible goods has doubled in the past six months, and a middle-class person can’t even afford flour and oil. The dollar price is increasing, creating a class difference where the poor are get­ting poorer.

The government should take the necessary steps to curb inflation and increase exports to maintain dollar prices. There is a dire need to bring in foreign investment and develop local industries such as the steel mill. This will create employ­ment opportunities for the country­men and bring in much-needed rev­enue. It is the need of the hour to work for the welfare of the public, as we have suffered monetary loss­es in the recent floods as well.

I hope you will consider publish­ing my letter, as I am extremely con­cerned about the economic condi­tions in Pakistan.

NOORAFSHAN,

Karachi.