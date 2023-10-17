The political atmosphere of the country is tense due to internal quarrels between political parties. There is no clear economic policy, giving rise to inflation, and the common man is suffering from unemployment and financial problems.
The price of edible goods has doubled in the past six months, and a middle-class person can’t even afford flour and oil. The dollar price is increasing, creating a class difference where the poor are getting poorer.
The government should take the necessary steps to curb inflation and increase exports to maintain dollar prices. There is a dire need to bring in foreign investment and develop local industries such as the steel mill. This will create employment opportunities for the countrymen and bring in much-needed revenue. It is the need of the hour to work for the welfare of the public, as we have suffered monetary losses in the recent floods as well.
I hope you will consider publishing my letter, as I am extremely concerned about the economic conditions in Pakistan.
NOORAFSHAN,
Karachi.