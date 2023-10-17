PPP demands election schedule, level-playing field

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday demanded election schedule and levelplaying field. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said elections were mandatory for the continuity of the constitutional democratic parliamentary system. “The PPP consistently demands the announcement of the electoral schedule and the final date for elections. The PPP calls for a level playing field for everyone, as it considers itself the custodian of the constitution, providing a republican gift to a land without a constitution. They have sacrificed for the implementation of the constitution and the constitutional human and economic rights of the people,” he said. In a media interaction, Bukhari emphasized that the caretaker government’s mandate is to assist the Election Commission in conducting transparent elections. He mentioned that the caretaker government’s impartiality was crucial to ensuring transparent elections, and they should fulfill their responsibility and then return home. Bukhari said the presence of the President and Senate members is necessary for elections to the Electoral College, both at the national and provincial levels. “In March (2024), the positions of the Chairman of the Senate, Deputy Chairman, and half of the Senate will be vacant, making it essential to hold elections and fulfill constitutional requirements,” he added. Bukhari pointed out that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif was facing legal consequences, and he must face the law. “Nawaz Sharif left the country during the Imran Khan government’s permission and judicial decisions.