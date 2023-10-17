Prosperity Path

The recent expression of commitment by the Chinese ambassador to further enhance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a positive development that underscores the enduring spirit of bilateral cooperation. The vision to transform CPEC into a “corridor of love and peace” is a noble aspiration, brimming with potential to elevate collaboration across a multitude of sectors, including industry, agriculture, mining, science and technology, and information technology.

What makes CPEC truly remarkable is the tangible impact it has on the lives of ordinary citizens at the grassroots level. It is heartening to see how people have reaped the benefits of various CPEC projects, such as the Orange Train in Lahore, the Thar coal initiative in Sindh, and the transformation of Gwadar in Balochistan. These endeavours not only enhance connectivity but also generate opportunities for employment, stimulate local economies, and uplift the prospects of local communities.

As CPEC embarks on a new phase, Pakistan’s eagerness to expand bilateral cooperation is a testament to its readiness to adapt to the changing economic landscape. The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is a significant step in this direction, showcasing Pakistan’s dedication to fostering economic growth and strengthening connectivity.

A noteworthy aspect of the evolving CPEC landscape is the emphasis on geographical linkages. Enhanced road, rail, and air transportation systems not only bolster connectivity but also facilitate more frequent people-to-people interactions. Academic connections play a pivotal role in enhancing mutual understanding and fostering a climate of cooperation and friendship.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi aptly notes that CPEC, as President Xi’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, symbolises the depth of strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China. It breaks new ground in regional connectivity, offering opportunities for economic integration across the region.

The economic transformation brought about by CPEC is undeniable. From Xinjiang on the Pakistan-China border to the deep-sea ports of Karachi and Gwadar, Pakistan’s economic landscape has undergone a substantial transformation in the past decade. Moreover, CPEC’s positive impact extends to the less privileged and remote areas of the country, ensuring rapid economic development where it is most needed.

Indeed, implementing such a massive project requires not only strong political support but also public backing. CPEC’s success is contingent on the collective commitment of both nations to ensure it serves as a bridge to prosperity and a beacon of cooperation.