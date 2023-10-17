PTI set to file contempt of court petition against district administration

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) is set to file contempt of court petition today against the District Administration Lahore for not issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to PTI application seeking approval to hold public gathering in provincial capital despite the clear instructions of the Lahore High Court Judge in which he had directed the DC office to take a positive decision on PTI’s rally request within three days, Additional Secretary General central Punjab PTI Azeemullah Khan told The Nation.

Expressing reservation over district administration conduct which he perceives to be bias against his party Azeem said, despite the conclusion of 72 hours deadline given by LHC the DC office Lahore has neither announced the decision nor it has issued NOC, adding Monday was the last day of the deadline on which the DC office was to decide the fate of PTI request seeking rally approval at alternative proposed venues, despite contacting several times the DC office opted not to respond regarding it’s verdict on PTI request, he claimed .

Azeem claimed that the LHC judge had categorically directed in his judgment that the distance administration would take a positive decision on PTI’s request. As the deadline passed PTI still awaits approval from the administration and by not taking a decision within the dead line, the district administration has committed contempt of court, he added.

Sharing the context of the issue Azeem said PTI wanted to hold a political activity in provincial capital to galvanize its party workers for upcoming general elections scheduled next year, in this regard PTI had initially submitted a request to the district administration to hold a public procession and rally to announce its party’s election manifesto. However, after receiving no response from the DC office PTI elevated the matter to the Lahore High Court. Justice Raheel Kamran of the Lahore High Court then called for a response from the district administration regarding PTI’s petition. In response, the deputy commissioner office submitted its reply to the Lahore High Court on Friday and explained that PTI request denied on the account of PTI workers involvement in May 9 arson attack on military installation besides security threat poised at the proposed venue, in the light of recommendation made in the meeting comprising of all relevant departments, the District Intelligence Committee decided not to grant PTI the NOC required for their power show at Liberty Square.