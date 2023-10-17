Public demands govt action against profiteers, hoarders

Rawalpindi-In Rawalpindi, citizens from diverse backgrounds, including students, labourers, lawyers, government officers, and the general public, have united in their demand for the government to take decisive measures against profiteers and hoarders who continue to exploit consumers despite a significant reduction in petroleum product prices. The government recently slashed the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 40 per litre, making it imperative to address this issue.

Amir Khan, a student, emphasized the need to hold profiteers and hoarders accountable, asserting that they are capitalizing on the reduced POL prices to further their exploitation of the common man. He called upon the acting Chief Minister of Punjab to instruct Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to initiate action against these individuals.

Amna Abbasi, a housewife, expressed her concern about the private-public transport sector, which has failed to lower fares even after the government’s reduction in POL prices. She noted the absence of government action against profiteers and highlighted that traders and businesses have inflated commodity prices when POL prices increased but are reluctant to lower prices despite the recent reduction.

Zaheer Ahmed Awan, a social worker, advocated for an immediate reduction in public transport fares and the prices of essential commodities like cooking oil, pulses, vegetables, fruits, rice, meat, and more. He stressed the importance of administrative measures to ensure affordable access to these items throughout the districts.

In response to these concerns, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, convened a meeting and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi and special price magistrates to take effective action against hoarders.

He instructed the special price magistrates to conduct surprise visits to markets to regulate the prices of essential commodities. Chatta reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing relief to the public in the wake of reduced POL prices.

--