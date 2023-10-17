Punjab govt defers decision to announce additional weekly off

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Monday with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair deferred to implement a proposal regarding an additional weekly holiday after a report was submitted before it highlighting that current smog situation presented a notable improvement compared to January 2023.

The reported noted that previously topping the smog index, Lahore has now descended to the 54th position. This shift can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the influence of rainfall and government initiatives.

The meeting was told that among the most effective governmental measures has been the enforcement of Section 144 in the city, alongside restrictions on smog-emitting vehicles and crop residue burning, practices that continue to be upheld. Further steps in this direction will be considered with an eye on future smog scenarios. In a press conference, Punjab’s Information and Culture Minister Amir Mir informed the media representatives that in accordance with the directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, district administration and price control teams have been mobilized to transfer the benefits of the Rs 40 per liter reduction in petrol prices to the public.

It is anticipated that, in the coming days, prices of essential commodities such as flour, milk, and rice will see significant reductions.