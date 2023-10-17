Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Qureshi moves IHC for bail in cipher case

Qureshi moves IHC for bail in cipher case
Agencies
October 17, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday filed a post-arrest bail petition before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case, registered under Official Secrets Act. It prayed the court to set aside the order of the trial court dated October 9, for the indictment of PTI Chairman. It further said that his jail trial was continuing without any notification in this regard. The petitioner prayed the court to stop his jail trial and issue order for his open trial in the said case.

Agencies

