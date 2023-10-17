Rain plays spoilsport on day one of round seven of QeAT 2023/24 

LAHORE -Rain loomed over all four venues across La­hore, Rawalpindi and Abbottabad, on the first day of the seventh round of the Quaid-e- Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023-24.

The day was called off without a ball bowled at Ab­bottabad Cricket Stadium, where FATA were set to meet Peshawar. Meanwhile, at Gaddafi Stadium, despite the delayed start, Lahore Blues took advantage of the toss and forced Karachi Whites on the backfoot in their seventh-round QeAT fixture after taking five wickets on a rain-hit day.

The Imran Butt-led side banked on the overcast condi­tions and troubled the Karachi batters, who were unable to get settled on the crease. The side only scored 21 runs in nine overs, losing five important wickets in the process. Asad Shafiq (13 not out, 13b, 3x4s) was the highest scorer in the side.

At stumps, he was joined by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was to get off the mark after facing two balls. Ali Shafique grabbed three wickets and Hunain Shah got two wickets.

Rawalpindi, after being put to bat by Multan, scored 18 runs from the 6.5 overs that were bowled during the first day of the seventh-round QeAT fixture at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadi­um. Rawalpindi could only manage to score 18 runs in the 6.5 overs bowled before play was called off due to heavy rain.

Abdul Faseeh (4 not out, 25b) and Zeeshan Malik (13 not out, 16b, 1×4) will be resuming the innings for Rawalpindi today. Similarly, only 6.2 overs were possible on Day 1 of the seventh-round QeAT fixture between La­hore Whites and Faisalabad.

Faisalabad elected to bowl first after winning the toss against La­hore Whites on the rain-impacted day of play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Only 6.2 overs could be bowled in the day, before play was called off owing to inclem­ent weather in Rawalpindi. La­hore Whites posted 23 runs on the board, without any loss of wicket. Imran Dogar (19 not out, 19b, 2x4s) and Abid Ali (2 not out, 10b) were the batters on crease.