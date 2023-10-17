Tuesday, October 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rain, thunderstorm expected in various parts of country: PMD

Rain, thunderstorm expected in various parts of country: PMD
Agencies
October 17, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Rain, thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit- Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday. Partly cloudy weather has been forecast in most upper parts of the country during the period.

Moderate to heavy falls would increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad on Tuesday (morning). In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected during morning hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts however, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram and Kohat.

Awareness session against plastic pollution held

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1697440133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023