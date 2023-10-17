Rain, thunderstorm expected in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Rain, thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit- Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday. Partly cloudy weather has been forecast in most upper parts of the country during the period.

Moderate to heavy falls would increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad on Tuesday (morning). In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected during morning hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts however, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram and Kohat.