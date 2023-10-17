Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in various parts of country: PMD

Rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in various parts of country: PMD
Web Desk
10:09 AM | October 17, 2023
Partly cloudy weather in most upper parts with rain-wind and thunderstorm, and snow over high mountains, is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Punjab, Bahawalnagar and Gwadar during next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad fourteen  degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta nine, Gilgit eleven, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad twelve  degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar eleven degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh one, Pulwama and Anantnag nine, Shopian and Baramulla eight degree centigrade.    

