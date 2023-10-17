Rupee gains 79 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Monday wit­nessed the 28th consecutive recovery session as it gained 79 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs 276.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.62. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open mar­ket stood at Rs 276 and Rs 278 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.47 to close at Rs 291.61 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 337.03 as compared to the last closing of Rs 339.19. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 22 and 21 paisas to close at Rs 75.36 and Rs 73.80 respectively.