Solangi vows level-playing field to political parties in electoral process

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said it was caretaker government’s responsibility to ensure level-playing for all registered political parties during the whole electoral process.

In a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister, Solangi said “it was a shared responsibility of the caretaker set up to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in carrying out the whole electoral exercise across the country”. Both the Information Ministers discussed matters related to mutual interests including the upcoming general election, media cooperation between federal and provincial information departments and pathways for capacity building of journalists.

They also discussed a plan to train Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information officers in the Information Services Academy (ISA) here at Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister said it was the need of hour to tackle current era challenges by imparting trainings to the officers and officials of the information departments on modern lines. The scope of the Ministry of Information has widened in the new era, and it is essential to harness the full potential of modern information systems in contemporary times, he added.