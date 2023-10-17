LAHORE - Pakistan is facing a severe crisis of child labour, with the problem being deeply ingrained in the country’s economic and social fabric, with children as young as five years old being forced to work in dangerous and exploitative conditions. One of the main drivers of child labour in Pakistan is poverty. Many families are unable to afford basic necessities and are forced to send their children to work in order to survive. This is particularly true in rural areas, where poverty is widespread and opportunities for education and employment are limited. This results in children seeking employment wherever possible, with many industries being harmful for their health. A Pakistan Labour Survey in 2018 reports that 5.4% of those involved in child labour are forced to work in hazardous conditions, a figure that has since only increased. A major factor contributing to the child labour crisis in Pakistan is a lack of education. Many children are not able to attend school due to financial constraints or lack of access to education in their communities. Without education, these children are unable to acquire the skills and knowledge needed to secure better paying jobs in the future, and are instead forced to work in low-paying, unskilled jobs. The massive lack of female education has led to 67% of the total 12.5 million children engaged in some form of labour being girls, a number which will only increase should measures not be put into place to prevent it. A large amount of students only join school for exams, in order to obtain suitable results, whilst simultaneously working to provide for their families. The problem of child labour in Pakistan is further exacerbated by a lack of government regulation and enforcement. Despite laws and policies in place to protect children from exploitative labour practices, these are often not enforced, and employers are able to exploit children with impunity. This has resulted in an average of 1 in every 4 households employing a child for domestic work. Pakistan is known worldwide as one of the largest manufacturers of professional level footballs. However it often goes unnoticed that child labour plays a massive role in constructing these footballs. Due to the simple nature of the job, its easy for children to get involved, despite the average pay being around 50 cents per football made, which is below the minimum wage of the country. Keeping the constraints of poverty in mind, children, as well as their parents, are unable to speak out and are forced to work despite the poor conditions. The situation is further complicated by the fact that many of the industries in which children are employed, such as brick kilns and carpet weaving, are informal and operate outside of government oversight. This makes it difficult for authorities to monitor and regulate these industries, and to hold employers accountable for their actions. The child labour crisis in Pakistan is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive and integrated approach to address. This includes measures to reduce poverty and improve access to education, as well as strong government regulation and enforcement to protect children from exploitative labour practices. Additionally, it is important to work with industry and employers to promote more ethical and responsible business practices, and to invest in programs that provide training and support to families and children affected by poverty. The child labour crisis in Pakistan is a serious problem that requires urgent action from the government, civil society, and the international community. By working together, we can help to break the cycle of poverty and exploitation that is trapping so many children in a life of dangerous and exploitative labour.