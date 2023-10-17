Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Total 198,049 cases of malaria reported in Hyderabad division

Agencies
October 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Sindh Health Department on Monday released the official statistics, revealing the rise in the cases of malaria in Sindh, while Hyderabad division is mostly affected by the mosquito-borne disease.
The Sindh Health Department report stated that from January to October 15 of the following year, a total of two citizens affected by malaria lost their lives. “This year a total of 198,049 cases of malaria were reported in the Hyderabad division,” the Sindh Health Department report stated. As per the Sindh Health Department, Sukkur division reported a total of 18,412 malaria cases, while Larkana division is dealing with 84,804 malaria patients.
However, Mirpurkhas division has been hit the hardest, with a staggering 91,220 malaria-infected people. Meanwhile, Shaheed Benazirabad reported 15,154 cases, while Karachi division also reported 2,715 cases of malaria. Health authorities and medical professionals are working tirelessly to address these outbreaks and provide necessary care to the affected populations.

