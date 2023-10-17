Tuesday, October 17, 2023
UAF observes World Food Day

FAISALABAD  -  The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has observed World Food Day by arranging awareness walk and seminar, here on Monday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk while Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, DG NIFSAT Dr Imran Pasha, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Dr Jalal Arif, Director Home Sciences Dr Binish Israr, Dr Ahmad Din, Deputy Director Food Operations Punjab Food Authority Faisalabad Dr Qasim Raza, PD WASA Saqib Raza and others attended. Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that access to proper food and nutrition is a basic human right. However, millions of people in the world do not have access to healthy food and water. He added that the climate changes had posed a serious threat for the world and it is the need of the hour to join hands to address the issue.

