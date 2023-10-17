‘Us at loss’

For once, I am lost for words. I feel devastated and helpless. We are witnessing a genocide from the comfort of our homes. My heart aches. The mere feeling of hopelessness is too tragic. Every time I come across a video, I feel that Gazans must have such strong faith to endure all these hardships and tragedies back-to-back. Between running out of resources and burying family members, it’s ironic that they still must convince the world of their humanity.

We have forgotten our true identities as Muslims. We are far off the track from the righteous teachings of our religion. Neither do we care to educate our children. Why do we call ourselves Muslims? Shame on all our governments for staying quiet on the massacre of our Muslim brothers, sisters, and children. Shame on all the scholars for not speaking up. They are only stuck with the ideology of Shias, Sunnis, and other sects. They would come forward immediately to talk about the ‘Pardah’ and how women must wear hijab, and that namaz won’t be accepted if trousers are not above the ankle. Where are you? Still stuck with your unnecessary, made-up obligations. Oh, do you really know the religion, do you know Islam?

Celebrities around the world, comedians, musicians, actors, writers, those with words so loud and proud that you made every day of our lives better. Where are you now? We see you today, playing pretend for money, watching a massacre, and running out of all your words.

The fact, however, is that the only people who are free in this world are the people of Gaza. The rest of us are not free. Not really. They have chosen to stand up and die, not to kneel and vanish. They are fighting one of the most powerful militaries. They are not only fighting Israel; they are fighting the greatest superpowers of the world allying with them.

Their battlefield is difficult, very difficult indeed, beyond our imagination, especially for the women and children. May Allah grant them relief, for He is the best disposer of affairs. Israel is not in a battle mode; it is in an extermination mode. They are bombing civilians’ homes on purpose, bombing schools, hospitals, and ministries. Bombing the only facilities that can provide medical care.

Congratulations to every media entity working diligently to ensure that “War on Terror 2” is going to be just as stupid as “War on Terror 1.” The Western media, especially, is portraying Hamas as terrorists, which is just so bizarre. They are the mere resistance force, defending their country, their homeland, and, most importantly, their religion, Islam. The West says that they fight for a specific agenda, for specific people, these are the fear-mongers and hypocrites spreading rumours

I came across a voice note from a Gazan woman. She says, “I understand that you are sending me messages to strengthen my will, but I want to assure you that here on the ground, we are the ones who will strengthen the people outside. We feel accomplished, and our resolve is established. Allah has shown us things with our eyes tonight. I have never heard a sound as loud and as terrifying, but I pray to Allah that He will give my children safety. Don’t worry about us...” she continued, “We are the ones who need to make you steadfast. We pray that God honours you and you reach a stage where you are steadfast in your faith, steadfast in your religion, and steadfast in your life. And thank God my little boy, Abdullah, just a while ago, he is three years old, and he said to me, ‘Mother, I think I might die.’ I cried, and I told him that it was not true. He said to me that he feels like he is going to die, but not really die; he said he feels like he’s going to be elevated. He made me cry, cry very hard. I have never heard from a child as if the angels were speaking. I looked at my son, and it was as if God was saying, that even if he does, he is a martyr. Allah says in the Quran, ‘And they are alive with their Lord, and they are provided for.’ Even the children here, God gives them words; they themselves do not know. So do not worry and do not be afraid, but only pray for us.” My heart burst after hearing this. Where do we stand in front of these brave, beautiful people?

I humbly request all the readers to pray for Palestine. I know we might not be able to do much, but at least speak up for them, and most importantly, pray for them. I’ll never forgive my government and the leaders for keeping quiet. Such a shame. May Allah bless Palestinians with harmony and mercy, and may He forgive us all.