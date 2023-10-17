Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Voters list will not be changed after deadline of vote registration: ECP

Our Staff Reporter
October 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has clarified that the voters list will not be changed after the deadline of vote registration deadline ending on October 25, 2023.

The commission has recently unfreeze voter list giving chance to voters to register themselves, correct and transfer voters till the end of this month.

The ECP has also appealed to the people to register as voters or update their addresses by Oct 25 as no registration of vote or changes in voters lists will be allowed after the deadline. The commission has announced tentative schedule for the polls but yet to announce final schedule.

